Court stops PDP from suspending Wike

News

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to take any action aimed at suspending or expelling Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike from the party.

The order was made upon an ex parte motion filed by Wike against the entire hierarchy of the PDP.

Respondents in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, are the PDP, its National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, National Chairman of the party Dr Iyorchia Ayu; PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

By the motion, the applicant is praying for an order to maintain the status quo and stay all actions in this matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him, pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

Wike also asked for an order of the Court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion, and all other processes of the Court in the suit on the 1st to 5th Respondents by substituted means which is pasting all the said processes of Court on the PDP National Secretariat.

The Rivers state Governor equally sought an order deeming such service as made above as proper service.

Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion exparte deposed to by one Precious Ikpe and filed at the Court Registry and after hearing, the court granted the reliefs sought.

