Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Court sentences Governorship candidate to 42 years imprisonment

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream and governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years in a correctional facility by a Federal High Court, Uyo for corruption.

Senator Akpan, who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been taken to Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre, Akwa Ibom State, to serve his term.

He was accused of receiving bribes for 12 cars worth N254 million from an oil marketer Olajide Omokore during his (Akpan’s) tenure (2010 – 2014) as Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: