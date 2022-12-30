Search
Emmanuel Offor
Court restrains DSS from arresting Emefiele

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday quashed moves by the Department of State Services to invite, interrogate and charge the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The presiding Judge, Justice M.A. Hassan, considering the Originating Motion brought before him by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership to enforce the Fundamental rights of Mr. Emefiele, barred the secret police on ground that such move would impinge on Emefiele’s fundamental rights.

In a court paper seen, the ‘Originating Motion”, was issued against the “Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The presiding Judge also restrained the State Security Service from further harassing, humiliating, embarrassing, threatening to incarcerate or detain Mr. Emefiele over the trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices.

The Court in reference to the earlier judgement of the orders of the Federal High Court in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice J. T. Tsoho, lashed at the secret Police and declared as vindictive any continuous harassments, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement.

“It would constitute, abuse of right of office, surreptitious moves to arrest and humiliation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele over the trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practice’

“In light of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, the DSS acted wrongfully and illegally in instigating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Mr Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of national security and the economy,” the court held.

News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Politics

G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

0
There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have...
Politics

Tinubu will be president, Nigerians tired of Northerners – Ex Borno Gov

0
Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians...
News

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

0
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium...

