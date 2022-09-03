Court remands Ice Prince in Ikoyi Prison

A magistrate court sitting in the Ajah area of Lagos has ordered the remand of Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties and abduction.

When the counts were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi subsequently granted him bail in the sum of N500,000. He is also to furnish the court with 2 responsible sureties.

Pending when he meets the bail conditions, the magistrate ordered his remand and adjourned further proceedings in the case till September 7.

Police spokesperson Hundeyin had earlier revealed how and when the veteran rapper was arrested, saying “At 3 am today, Ice prince was stopped for driving without license plates.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

This is coming a few days after Lagos State Police Command stated that singer, BNXN, will face sanctions for assaulting and spitting on a police officer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...