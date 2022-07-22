Court orders remand of suspended Accountant General Idris in Kuje Prison over alleged N109.4bn fraud

Mr Idris and his co-defendants were arraigned before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi on Friday following charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.4 billion.

The former AGF and his fellow respondents – Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, earlier pleaded not guilty to the 14 count charge levelled against them by the EFCC.

Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche prayed the court to allow the defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted to him by the antigraft agency.