Court orders NDLEA to detain Abba Kyari, six others pending investigation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has obtained permission of a Federal High Court in Abuja to detain suspended DCP Abba Kyari and six others for 14 days in the first instance.

Justice Zainab Abubakar, in an ex-parte ruling on Tuesday, granted the NDLEA’s request to detain Kyari, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus (two suspected drug couriers) and others for 14 in its facility in Abuja pending investigation.

Justice Abubakar said the NDLEA was at liberty to apply for a renewal of the detention order if it is unable to conclude investigation at the expiration of the 14 days.

NDLEA’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, had before moving the ex-parte application, withdrew an earlier one filed only in respect of Umeibe and Alphonsus.

