Court orders ex-South African President Jacob Zuma back to prison

South Africa’s High Court has ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole.

This was released by a court judgment Wednesday.

The 79-year-old Zuma began medical parole in September, and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

The legal processes against Zuma for alleged corruption during his nine-year reign are widely viewed as a test of post-apartheid South Africa’s ability to enforce rule of law, particularly against powerful, well-connected people.

Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence, triggering the worst violence South Africa had seen in years, as angry Zuma supporters took to the streets.

The Department of Correctional Services said it was studying the judgment and in due course would make further pronouncements.

