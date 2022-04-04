Court orders Buhari’s Govt to pay Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer N5m

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ordered the Federal Government to pay N5 million compensation to Maxwell Opara, one of the counsels of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The court ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum as compensation for the violation of Opara’s fundamental human rights by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Opara had in September 2021, instituted legal action against the DSS for violating his human right to dignity when he visited Kanu last week.

He prayed the court to prevail on the secret police and its Director-General to apologize to him in two national daily newspapers.

Consequently, Justice Zainab Abubakar ruled in his favour.

Justice Abubakar ruled that the act of the DSS is a flagrant violation of Opara’s right and upon this premise, “a cost of N5 million be paid as compensation.”

