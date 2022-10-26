Court nullifies all APC Primaries in Rivers State

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has nullified all the primaries conducted by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Recall that some aggrieved APC members loyal to the Governorship Candidate of SDP, Senator Magnus Abe, had approached the Court challenging the conduct of the Primary election with claims of exclusion from the delegates’ primaries conducted in the State.

And in a ruling Tuesday, the court declared null and void all primaries conducted by the party in the state.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...