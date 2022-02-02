Court Jails Internet Fraudster One Year in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of an internet fraudster, Adeshina Lukman Olaitan, before Justice O.O Fadipe of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The convict was arraigned on Monday, January 31, 2022 on a 5-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretences and stealing to the tune of Two Million, Six Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira (N2, 670, 000. 00).

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the case and urged the court to convict the defendant.

Justice Fadipe found Adeshina guilty on all 5 counts and sentenced him to one year imprisonment. The Judge however granted him an option of fine in the sum of N500,000 and 40 hours community service. He is to forfeit the money recovered from his account and an iPhone device to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Adeshina was arrested on April 14, 2021 in the Ipaja/Ayobo area of Lagos, following a complaint received by the Commission from one Isa Abdulhamid Mohammed.

One of the counts reads, “That you, Adeshina Lukman Olaitan, on the 27th March, 2020 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use, the sum of N1.600 million property of Isa Abdulhamid Mohammed and committed an offence of stealing contrary to Section 285 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. 44, Laws of Lagos State, 2011”.

