Court Grants Jaruma Bail in Defamation Suit

An Abuja court has granted Hauwa Saidu Muhammed aka Jaruma bail after being remanded in custody for 3 days.

The presiding judge, Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jubril of the upper area court in Zuba, Abuja revealed that the charge against the aphrodisiac merchant is bailable. Ruling on the bail application, the presiding judge said,

“The court did not remand her in custody as a punitive means to penalise the defendant but to make her present and answer to her case. By this I shall quick to point out that the charge against the defendant is bailable but not ordinary.

“I hereby grant her bail on the following condition of a surety who must be a Grade Level 12 working within the FCT. Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case.”

As part of her bail conditions, Jaruma must present one surety on grade level 12 working in FCT, Abuja.

Jaruma is facing a four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband.

Jaruma had pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer applied for bail which the judge granted on Friday, 28, January, 2022.

Recall that Jaruma was arrested on January 21, and on Wednesday, January 26, she was remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre after she was arraigned by the police for allegedly publishing false news, intimidating and def#mating businessman Ned Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

The judge adjourned the matter until February 23 for trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...