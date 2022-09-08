Court fixes new date for Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal

The Appeal Court has scheduled Tuesday next week for the hearing of the appeal filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against the Federal Government.

Kanu is challenging the remaining seven count charges filed against him by the Nigerian government.

Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court, on April 8, struck out eight out of the 15-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against Kanu.

Following the ruling, Kanu headed to the Appeal Court to challenge the remaining charges.

However, the court initially fixed October 11, 2022, for the hearing of the appeal.

But, the court recanted and fixed Tuesday next week for the hearing of the appeal.

The new date was disclosed by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

A statement by Ejiofor reads: “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; between Nnamdi Kanu vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria, earlier scheduled for Hearing on the 11th Day of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September, 2022.

“Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.

“It, therefore, means that hearing on Onyendu’s Appeal challenging the remaining Seven count Charge filed against him, will now be coming up for Hearing at the Court of Appeal Abuja, next Tuesday, being the 13th Day of September, 2022.”

Kanu, agitating for the actualization of Biafra, has been locked since he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya last May.

