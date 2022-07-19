Court Drama! American Woman Sues Man for $10,000 After Bad Date. Here’s What the Judge Thinks

A new video has surfaced, showing the moment a woman got into a heated argument with a judge over a case involving a man she went on a date with.

Per TMZ, the woman, identified as QaShontae Short, slammed Richard Jordan with a lawsuit, accusing him of intentional infliction of emotional distress. She demands $10,000 in compensation. Short claims he intentionally made her miserable and hurt her feelings, adding that he “did not show and left on [her] mother’s birthday and [her] mom had just passed away.”

During the recorded court proceeding, Judge Herman Marable Jr. in Flint, Michigan, noted that the case was a waste of the court’s time, and questioned whether Short was in the proper courtroom to handle this case.

Well, she disagreed with him, resulting in a heated argument that has now gone viral.

Check out the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...