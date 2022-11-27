Sunday, November 27, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Costa Rica edge Japan 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive

Another big shock just happened at the World Cup as Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 to revive their chances of making the knockout rounds.

The Ticos only needed one chance and Keysher Fuller took his opportunity to bury the uncharacteristically off-colour Blue Samurai.

After the 7-0 humbling to Spain, this is much needed redemption for the Central American nation as they look to repeat their heroics of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Four-time world champs Germany face Spain at 19:00 GMT (8:00pm local time) with all four teams still able to reach last 16.

