Coscharis’ Cosmas Maduka loses wife, Charity

Charity Maduka, the wife of Cosmas Maduka, the President and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, is dead.

She died earlier on Sunday in her home town Nnewi, Anambra State after a very brief illness, according to reports.

Till her death, Mrs Charity N. Maduka was the Vice-president of the Coscharis Group since its inception as the co-owner of the company.

Cosmas and Charity got hitched in 1977. Late Mrs Charity Maduka is survived by her husband, Cosmas Maduka, son, Cosmas Jr Maduka, son, Jonathan Maduka, son, Peter K. Maduka and a daughter, Charity Ngozi Maduka and other relatives.

The family will convey burial details in the days ahead.

