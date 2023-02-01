Cop gone wild! Tennessee Officer Maegan Hall details sordid escapades with fellow Officers

Cop gone wild Maegan Hall gives an eye-watering account of her sordid romps with fellow officers in interview transcripts obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Hall’s 61-page confession covers everything from games of ‘strip Uno’ to foot fetish photos and wife swapping sessions with randy police pals.

And it hints for the first time that the internal inquiry that led to Hall and four others being fired from the police department in La Vergne, Tennessee, 20 miles south east of Nashville, was prompted by her multiple lovers becoming jealous of one another.

Hall, 26, was interviewed three times after a whistleblower came forward in December to report she was having ‘intimate relationships’ with male colleagues at boozy parties, hotels and even on police property.

She denied most of the accusations in her initial grilling but over the course of two more, the married siren eventually came clean on her steamy liaisons.

In her first interview, she admitted only to having sex with K-9 officer Larry Holladay who was suspended without pay but kept his job because he was honest with investigators.

‘We had intercourse … there were a few times but it was a long time ago,’ she nervously told Andrew Patton, the police department’s head of human resources.

She dismissed ‘rumors’ of a fling with Sgt. Lewis Powell but Patton told her: ‘I have confirmation … that you talked about the act, you talked about his size, what it looked like.’

When she asked if she had ever had a ‘three way’ with Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife Amy, Hall replied ‘Oh, I’m sorry. A what?’ and began to cry.

‘It’s okay, there’s some Kleenex right behind that candy bowl there,’ Patton said, before resuming his toe-curling questions.

During a second and third interview Hall – already on a final warning for crashing her patrol car three times – admitted she had a months-long affair with Powell and even performed a sex act while on duty.

‘I just gave him a blow job in the substation,’ she admitted. ‘Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand.’

Married Powell denied the tryst but came clean when it was discovered that he and heavily-tattooed Hall met up in December to compare notes in an effort to thwart the investigation.

Hall told Patton that Powell had threatened to kill himself when she tried to break things off, texting her to say: ‘You betrayed me, I thought you cared about me, no one’s here but me, you really hurt me.’

Hall further confessed to getting drunk at a ‘girls gone wild’ hot tub party where she sang karaoke and fell down a flight of stairs before having sex with Magliocco in a bathroom of a colleague’s boat.

‘My bathing suit was a little loose and it fell off,’ she added, coyly.

Culled from Daily Mail

