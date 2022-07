Kim Kadarshian and her daughter North West stepped out recently in France for this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Mom and daughter were spotted on the Parisian sidewalk, side by side, holding hands, taking in the city’s beauty. And then, on July 6, they wore a matching faux accessory that made its own Paris couture debut in a slew of paparazzi. Which got everyone talking about how absolutely cute they were.

Check them out:

