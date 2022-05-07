Saturday, May 7, 2022
‘Contesting for presidency is demotion’ – Oyedepo

General Overseer of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said he will not be contesting for the presidency in the 2023 election.

Oyedepo said vying to be Nigeria’s president is a demotion to him, adding that he’s called for a global impact.

He said this during a leadership summit transmitted worldwide.

According to him, although he believes in Nigeria, it’s too late for him to contest the highest political position in the nation.

Oyedepo said, “I believe in Nigeria and that’s why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria.

“I am called for a global impact. I saw this in 1984.

“Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not stand out in life.”

