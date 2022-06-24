Friday, June 24, 2022
Content Provider Enioluwa Signs Ambassadorial Deal with KFC

Enioluwa has landed a deal with fast food restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

The content provider and media personality who recently became the first Nigerian brand ambassador for Crocs, just landed the mouth watering deal with the food franchise.

Enioluwa announced his news via his Instagram page, sharing the clip of the promotional ad.

“I just got signed with KFC! @officialkfcnigeria. All my dreams coming true! Thank you all for making me feel like a STAR! May all your dreams come true too. You see go ball,” he captioned it.

