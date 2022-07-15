Content Creator Kiekie Shares Horrible Experience with KLM

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie has shared her less than pleasant experience with KLM airline.

The skit maker and overall content provider revealed that she had booked a business class flight with the airline and arrived the airport three hours ahead of schedule.

To her surprise however, she was told that business class was filled up and she had no choice than to fly economy class.

While venting her frustration at the situation, a staff of KLM proceeded to call her stupid for daring to speak up.

Kiekie went on to share that it was only after the staff realised that she was a celebrity that they attended to her well and proffered solution by getting her a business class seat on another flight.

She noted that the turn of events made her heartbroken as she realised that it is impossible for the average Nigerian to get justice in this country.

