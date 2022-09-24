Constance Wu Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Producer

Constance Wu has accused a producer of sexual assault.

According to the New York Times, the actress revealed this in her her upcoming memoir, Making a Scene, in which she noted that the sexual harassment began during the inaugural season of Fresh Off the Boat, the now-defunct sitcom in which she played Jessica Huang.

She didn’t reveal the producer’s name, but said that he was a senior member of the show’s production team, who she had tried to see as a “friend and protector,” as she was too afraid to push back on his demands.

“‘Fresh Off the Boat’ was my first-ever TV show,” she wrote. “I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.”

Wu said that during a sporting event in 2015, the producer placed his hand on her thigh and grazed her crotch.

“Aside from that basketball game, he never touched me inappropriately,” Wu wrote. “To be honest, it didn’t feel like a big deal at the time. I was fine. Happy, even! I was genuinely grateful for his support, and it made him feel good to protect me, too. It was a win-win situation where he was the helpful to my helpless. But to maintain that dynamic he needed me to be helpless. And for a while… I was.”

When the second season began filming, she stopped speaking to the producer after they had an explosive argument about whether he would accompany her to a film festival.

“I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show,” Wu said Friday during a Friday appearance at the Atlantic Festival. “Because, after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation, from this particular producer. And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...