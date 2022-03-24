Thursday, March 24, 2022
Conor McGregor Arrested in Ireland for Violating Traffic Rules

Conor McGregor got himself in a fix recently; he was arrested in Ireland for “alleged road traffic violations.”

The Irish Independent reports that the UFC star was driving around Dublin in his Bentley Continental GT last night when he was pulled over by the police, detained, and taken to a nearby police station.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations,” his spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

His car was also seized at the time of his arrest, but eventually returned to him. He was charged with dangerous driving and released on bail after being ordered to appear in court next month.

