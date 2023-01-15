Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.

The EGOT winner shared the news during a private concert on Friday evening, January 13, revealing that the pair has welcomed their latest bundle of joy.

According to PEOPLE, the “All Of Me” singer shared the news with fans just hours after Teigen gave birth, telling the crowd that while he hadn’t gotten a lot of sleep before getting ready for the gig, he felt “energized” after having met his newborn at the hospital. “What a blessed day,” he’s quoted saying.

Several people who were in attendance at the concert confirmed the joyful baby news by hopping on Twitter, saying Legend had taken to the stage and surprised everyone with the revelation he’d become a father once again. “@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations,” one fan who reportedly attended the show tweeted.

It was just a few months back when the Grammy award winner expressed his excitement about expanding his family with Teigen, whom he already shares two children with; Miles and Luna. “We’re all excited,” he gushed. ”And, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Latest

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.
Politics

I’ll reactivate Ajaokuta Steel – Atiku woos Kogi voters

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.
Politics

I’ll reactivate Ajaokuta Steel – Atiku woos Kogi voters

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar...
Politics

Release Nnamdi Kanu to me – Soludo begs Buhari

0
Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, on Saturday, appealed...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Read more

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Read more

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: