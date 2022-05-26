‘Concocted rubbish’ – Stella Oduah dismisses NYSC fraud claim

Senator Stella Oduah has denied reports making the rounds that she absconded from her National Youths Service Corps programme.

Oduah, who has become a target for snide remarks, said the latest reports are designed to damage her reputation.

In a statement by Senator Oduah’s Spokesperson, Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, the Lawmaker representing Anambra North Senatorial District, said the denial of the untrue reports has become necessary due to the unsuspecting people who may believe the story.

“Our attention has just been drawn to a publication that makes a spurious claim to the effect that the Distinguished Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah OON, absconded from the National Youth Service Corps program.

“Ordinarily we would never dignify such antics with a response but we deemed it necessary to put out this statement for the benefit of gullible minds that are being targeted by political jobbers whose stock in trade is churning out such concocted rubbish every election cycle, especially when it is becoming glaring that they are receiving the short end of the political stick,” the statement read.

It further revealed where the Senator served and also confirmed that such an allegation had been leveled against the lawmaker in the past.

“The Distinguished Senator indeed served meritoriously at NECA in 1982 as can be confirmed from this 11th January, 2017 clarification from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association personally signed by the Director General, O.A Oshinowo.

“Nigerians need to understand that the people behind the fake letter currently doing the rounds are desperate, despondent and out of their wits end for they instinctively appreciate the fact that the Distinguished Senator is one leader that continues to be appreciated and loved for her many people oriented programs and no amount of sponsored media mudslinging can obliterate this fact.

“This is election season and it is expected to see such antics by weak traducers whose understanding of politicking is engaging in mindless subterfuge against aspirants perceived as strong.

“Senator Stella Oduah remains strong, in very high spirits and looking forward to the election proper.”

