Common and Tiffany Haddish are great exes despite calling their one-year relationship quit.

The rapper and actor took to his Instagram page to wish his ex-girlfriend a heartfelt happy birthday as she clocked a year older.

Common posted a photo of Tiffany Haddish and hailed her as one of the most beautiful and dynamic women he has ever met.

He prayed love, joy, peace, light and fun for her on her day.

