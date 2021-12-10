Common Breaks Silence About His Split With Tiffany Haddish

Common sat down with the folks at Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored where he talked about his split with Tiffany Haddish, and what led to their “mutual” decision to part ways after more than a year together.

The rapper-actor had kind things to say about the comedian, calling her “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life.”

He said those qualities “made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

Common added that because of their different career moves, they weren’t able to make their relationship work; he is filming the Apple TV+ series Wool, while Tiffany’s in Atlanta on the set of Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed… We weren’t feeding the relationship… Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do,” Common said, per People. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people.”

He called the breakup “mutual” since both of them “don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

“It’s not about anybody else or another relationship because that’s not where my heart and head is,” he continued. “It’s really honestly, it’s actually committing to so much work that we do. It’s hard when the other person is working just as much, to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship.” You can watch the interview below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Soul (@foxsoul)

