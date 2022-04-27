Commercial Banks groan as CBN seizes over N7trn of customers deposits

Nigerian commercial banks are once again put under bus as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forced banks to give up a substantial part of customers their customers’ deposits.

Banks use the money in deposit accounts to make loans to other people or businesses. In return, the bank receives interest payments on those loans from borrowers.

According to data gathered from ten commercial banks’ financial statements, the CBN removed a whopping N7.02 trillion of customer deposits from bank accounts and kept it in its vault, Legit reports.

The banks include Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, FCMB Group and Sterling Bank Plc. The others are Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

Breakdown of how much was removed from banks accounts by CBN

Access Bank- N1.47trillion

Zenith Bank – N1.25trillion

GTBank – N953 billion

UBA- N915.15billion

Union Bank – N454.8billion

Stanbic IBTC- N423.18billion

Fidelity Bank – N686.1billion

Wema Bank – N313.8billion

FCMB Group – N309.63billion

Sterling Bank – N243.87billion

The CBN traditionally mops up funds form the system in a period of inflation, but the Nigerian economy has been on a downward swing and in dire need of injection of funds.

And this makes the contractionary policy from the apex bank more puzzling.

