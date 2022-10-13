Comin Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Died While Attempting to Rescue People From Drowning

A new report has confirmed how 60-year-old Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi actually died.

Per Stars & Stripes, U.S. Army Maj. Robert Bourgeau was at Mermaid’s Grotto in Onno on July 4 when he saw a woman calling for help after her 11-year-old daughter and a U.S. soldier were caught in a riptide about 100 yards from shore. He jumped in to save the girl and also rescued the mother as well. He later realized that Takahashi had also jumped in and tried to help, according to several sworn witness statements provided by the Army.

The outlet adds that Bourgeau tried to go back in to rescue the soldier, who was stuck in a whirlpool. Afterward, he was exhausted and had to save himself.

“That was one the hardest things I have ever had to do, I let [the man] go so I could save myself,” he wrote in his witness statement.

Kazuki Takahashi’s body was recovered two days later floating off the coast of Nago.

“He’s a hero,” Bourgeau said of Takahashi. “He died trying to save someone else.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...