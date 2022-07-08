Comic Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead in the Sea

Famous comic creator, Kazuki Takahashi, was discovered dead, off the coast of Nago, in the northern part of Okinawa Island in Japan.

The 60-year-old known for famously creating the popular Yu-Gi-Oh manga comic series, is believed to have died during a snorkeling trip near the southern island since he was found wearing an underwater mask, fins and a snorkel, an official for the city of Naga shared in a statement.

“We are investigating the case as both a possible accident or crime,” they said, per BBC News. Authorities believe Kazuki had died several days ago given before being found on Wednesday, which they determined by the state of the body, which appeared to have suffered injuries from sharks and other sea creatures in the water.

An autopsy is expected to take place to determine the actual cause of his passing. Rescuers located the body 300 meters out to sea and declared him dead at the scene.

Kazuki, who had been working as a manga artist for over four decades, became a household name with his Yu-Gi-Oh anime series, which originally ran from 1996 to 2004. Its popularity around the globe welcomed Kazuki to expand the brand by launching real-life Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards, subsequently becoming one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

