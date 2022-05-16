Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Comedian Warri Pikin Makes A Scene Over ‘Harassment’ By Bovi Ugboma’s Pup

Warri Pikin is definitely no fan of canines no matter how small and cute they are.

The comedian and actress made quite the scene during a visit to colleague Bovi Ugboma’s house after a face-off with the family’s cute pup.

Warri Pikin couldn’t help but scurry around the Bovi’s compound amidst pleas as the pup tried to harass her with its barking and move to make contact with her.

Bovi shared the clip of the incident on his Instagram page on Sunday, noting his disappointment in Warri Pikin over jr fear for such a cute pup. He however went on to hail the pup for having the fight of a big dog in it.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: