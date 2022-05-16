Comedian Warri Pikin Makes A Scene Over ‘Harassment’ By Bovi Ugboma’s Pup

Warri Pikin is definitely no fan of canines no matter how small and cute they are.

The comedian and actress made quite the scene during a visit to colleague Bovi Ugboma’s house after a face-off with the family’s cute pup.

Warri Pikin couldn’t help but scurry around the Bovi’s compound amidst pleas as the pup tried to harass her with its barking and move to make contact with her.

Bovi shared the clip of the incident on his Instagram page on Sunday, noting his disappointment in Warri Pikin over jr fear for such a cute pup. He however went on to hail the pup for having the fight of a big dog in it.

