Comedian Wanda Sykes Says She Is ‘Still Traumatised’ by Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Wanda Sykes is back again talking about the Will Smith Slap.

The comedian was one of the hosts at the Oscars, where an altercation broke out between Chris Rock and Will Smith, after the former made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In an interview after Smith slapped Rock, Sykes said the incident “traumatised” her. Now, more than one month later, she is still traumatised.

“I’m still traumatized,” Sykes told the audience at her comedy tour in Orlando, Florida, According to People. “I can’t talk about it. I get emotional.”

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an asshole,” she continued. “Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherfucker?”

And then she added that she wants nothing to do with Will Smith until he gets “his shit together.”

“I hope he gets his shit together,” she said. “Until then, fuck him.”

