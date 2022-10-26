Comedian Ushbebe Reveals His Panic Over Rainfall

Justice Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe has shared his reaction to rainfall in these times.

The stand up comedian who lives on the island which is susceptible to flooding, has revealed that at any sign of rainfall, he begins to offer prayers up to heaven.

Ushbebe shared a video of himself at home as the sky showered the earth with rain and noted that the government and founding fathers have turned everyone into prayer warriors with the flood crisis across the nation.

He added that he’s afraid of rainfall because he doesn’t want to sleep and then wake yo to find out his home has been flooded

