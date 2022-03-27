Comedian SeyiLaw Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary

SeyiLaw and his beautiful wife, Stacy are eleven years married today, March 27, 2022.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion with several photos of himself and Stacy including a throwback to their days of humble beginnings.

SeyiLaw thanked his Mrs for choosing to take this route with him and gifting him their two beautiful daughters while pointing out that the journey has neither been all beautiful nor all bad.

He prayed that they keep making beautiful memories with their time together as he wished Stacy a happy wedding anniversary.

