Seyi Law has announced the death of his dear mother who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13.

The comedian and father of two shared the news via his Instagram page on Tuesday morning in a heartfelt write-up.

Seyi Law thanked his mother for teaching him kindness as he hailed her for her large heart. He also added that she spoke with his family the day before she passed, blessing and encouraging them.

