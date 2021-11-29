Comedian, Senator and Wife Welcome a Baby Girl

Comedian, Senator is an excited girl dad and he is now in the market for ammunitions to protect his little one.

The funny guy and actor announced that he has welcomed a daughter with his wife.

Posting several pictures from the maternity shoot where his Mrs. showed off her huge baby bump, Senator made the announcement to his teeming fans and followers on Instagram.

“Pleas where can I get guns, knives, dogs… Girl! God has been too faithful to I and my family and we will forever continue to serve him. Helen Gianna Chizaram Njoku is our latest member. Mother and daughter are in excellent health.. Father running around for pampers money, olive oil, cereal, etc. @kaymennjoku.

