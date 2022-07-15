Comedian Princess Lays Heavy Curses on Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi, Others Following Sentencing

Damilola Adekoya aka Princess went spiritual in getting some respite following the conviction of James Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.

The comedian whose daughter was sexually assaulted by the actor took to her Instagram to lay heavy curses of the Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi, Hakeem Odumosu, Idowu Philips aka Mama Rainbow and a host of others, who rose in support for the embattled actor when he case began.

With tears streaming down her face during her Instagram live session, Princess spoke on the evil that is rape, stating that no sentencing can bring back what the victim had taken from her.

In the over one hour lobg video, she accused a police officer, Hakeem Odumosu of threatening her life and that of the victim in order to protect Baba Ijesha.

On Thursday, July 14, Baba Ijesha was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor (Princess’ daughter) and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...