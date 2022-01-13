Comedian Nasty Blaq Tells How Officers of the NDLEA Ambushed Him

Nasty Blaq has taken to his Twitter to share his ordeal at the hands of some agents of the NDLEA.

According to the comedian, he was visiting a location when he accosted by the agents, who asked him to get out of his vehicle and proceeded to assault him and his personal assistant.

He said: “It is with deep sadness I share my experience here on social media but I hope this gets seen by everyone. Yesterday, while I was on my way to a visit at (location), I was accosted by men who claimed to be from the NDLEA.”

“I was asked to dismount from my vehicle, raise my hands and identify myself. In my bid to avoid an escalation, I complied. However, I was immediately slapped from behind by another individual. I protested this maltreatment and was joined by my PA,” he continued.

“Immediately, the men from the NDLEA began to brutally assault me and my PA. One of the men from NDLEA cocked his rifle and shouting, told me he would not hesitate to shoot me dead. In his words, he said he had no reason to hold back even though he knew I was a public figure.”

“I am in the process of making formal complaints to the Nigerian Police and the NDLEA. I have demanded an investigation into the matter and will pursue every legal avenue to ensure that the individuals responsible are brought to book,” he concluded.

See his full posts:

This kind of lawlessness is the same situation that for years Nigerians have dealth with at the hands of men in uniform and now, after all the clamor, it seems like the new threat to the safety of Nigerians is the NDLEA. I am a victim and I will not keep silent. — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) January 12, 2022

