Wednesday, February 2, 2022
ADANNE

Comedian Munya Chawawa Imagines Drake Responding to Rihanna’s Baby News in Hilarious Clip- WATCH

Munya Chawawa is back again with his brilliant skits, and this time he plays Drake.

Recall that right after Rihanna and ASAP Rocky took to their social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together, many people wondered how Drake, who is believed to be crushing on Rihanna for ages, wondered how he was doing.

Now, Munya has released a rap video in which he plays the role of Drake lamenting his loss, while dissing both Rihanna and ASAP. And everyone is howling with laughter.

Watch him:

