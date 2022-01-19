Comedian Mr Ibu Commends Daughter, Jazmine for Not Looking Like Him

John Ikechukwu Okafor aka Mr Ibu is a funny man through and through even when he is living life as he knows it.

The OG actor and comedian hailed his lovely daughter, Jazmine for espcaping his physical attributes in her own featured.

Jazmine shared a cute clip of herself and her father and her father on her TikTok page where the funny man stated that it’s a good thing she doesn’t bear any resemblance to him.

He added that it would have been “bad market” for her if she had picked up his physical features as opposed to the ones she has. Watch the video below.

