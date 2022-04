Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have decided to go separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

TMZ reports that sources close to the couple claim that they have been informally separated and co-parenting their two children for “over a year now.”

The divorce proceeding has yet to take place, but TMZ adds that this will happen soon.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

