Comedian Kate Quigley Opens Up About Surviving Fentanyl Poisoning that Killed Three People

Kate Quigley sat down with Jada Pinkett and her team on the new episode of Red Table Talk, in which the comedian talked about the dangers of fentanyl-laced substances.

In the episode shared on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Quigley spoke about being involved in the trgic fentanyl poisoning incident that left multiple people dead.

In case in you missed it: in September of last year, Quigley and three others, including fellow comedians Enrico Colangeli and Fuquan Johnson, and friend Natalie Williamson, took cocaine that they didn’t know was laced with fentanyl. She lost consciousness and woke up roughly 17 hours later in a severely disoriented state, while the three others ultimately died.

“I went to the bathroom and what’s wild is, on the way out of the bathroom, I couldn’t even button my pants. I was already that disoriented,” Quigley told the Red Table Talk panel. “I said, ‘Something’s not right about this. I don’t feel well.’”

“I sat down and that’s the last thing I remember and I passed out in this chair,” she said. “Enrico was sitting across from me in the room. … I passed out on the chair like, sideways, and when I passed out, my legs stayed in this chair, my head hit the floor. Anyway, that was like 6 a.m., it was like the morning-morning. And I woke up and it was dark and it was, like, 11 at night or something.”

She added that she was confused about why the doors to her apartment were open. “All I saw was Rico. I was confused,” she recalled. “I’m not a big drinker and I’ve never blacked out. … I was just so confused.”

