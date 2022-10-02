Sunday, October 2, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Comedian Igosave Unveils New Look, Reveals He Spent $20k

Otaghware Onodjayeke aka Igosave has made a major investment in his appearance.

The Nigerian comedian who is known for his bald head underwent a major makeover and is now sporting a full head of hair.

Igosave revealed that he spent a whooping $20k to achieve this new look and according to him, the investment was worthwhile.

He posted a photo of himself looking almost unrecognisable on his Instagram page on Sunday, October 2.

“Best $20,000 well spent. Hair transplant so lit 🔥. New me.. How you see am? He said.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: