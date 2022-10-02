Comedian Igosave Unveils New Look, Reveals He Spent $20k

Otaghware Onodjayeke aka Igosave has made a major investment in his appearance.

The Nigerian comedian who is known for his bald head underwent a major makeover and is now sporting a full head of hair.

Igosave revealed that he spent a whooping $20k to achieve this new look and according to him, the investment was worthwhile.

He posted a photo of himself looking almost unrecognisable on his Instagram page on Sunday, October 2.

“Best $20,000 well spent. Hair transplant so lit 🔥. New me.. How you see am? He said.

