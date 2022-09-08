Comedian David A. Arnold is Dead

Deadline is reporting that David A. Arnold is dead.

Per the outlet, the comedian, actor, writer, and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and the Fuller House reboot, died yesterday.

This was confirmed in a statement shared by the Arnold family.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” the statement said.

He was 54.

