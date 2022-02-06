Comedian Chelsea Handler Postpones Shows After Health Scare

Chelsea Handler reportedly was forced to postpone her comedy shows after suffering a health scare that left her hospitalised.

The scare came just hours before the 46-year-old comedian was scheduled to perform at the Keller Auditorium in Portland.

Her handlers also confirmed this on social media, noting that the gigs in Portland had been pushed back to March 5; while her Feb. 5 show in Eugene, Oregon, was rescheduled for March 4.

“Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” the post’s caption read.

Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future. pic.twitter.com/n5teNcSUS9 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 4, 2022

Handler also apologised to fans.

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” she said in a message shared on her Instagram Stories. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows … So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

