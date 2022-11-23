Comedian Celeste Barber Says Emily Ratajkowski Blocked Her Over Instagram Parody

Celeste Barber has revealed that model Emily Ratajkowski blocked her for making a parody of her in 2021.

The Australian comedian posted a clip of the model and herself with a caption that says, “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass.”

And speaking about this in a recent interview, per Jezebel, Barber said that Ratajkowski was very unhappy with the work. “I don’t think Emily is a fan,” Barber said. “That’s OK, she’s allowed to not love it. But she blocked me.”

“I actually get inundated with fancy people sending me photos for me to parody,” she continued, adding that it was only Cindy Crawford who has approved of her brand of humor—or at least hasn’t blocked her over it: “If Cindy Crawford’s OK with it, I’m OK with it.” See the post that got Barber blocked. We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass. pic.twitter.com/MpUoWV8D4h — Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) November 1, 2021

