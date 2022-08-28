Comedian Aries Spears Faces Major Backlash for Bodyshaming Lizzo

Aries Spears is being dragged all over the streets of social media for mocking Lizzo.

The comedian did an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” where he had terribly hurtful thongs to say about Lizzo, triggering major reactions from both celebrities and fans, who are justifiably ripping him for filth.

See the clip from his interview:

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

And here are the responses:

Mike Epps came to Lizzo’s defense after Aries Spears’ comments on her appearance. pic.twitter.com/6DVIUFY3bT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 27, 2022

I know Aries Spears isn’t opening his mouth to talk about Lizzo’s looks. That would be way too bold. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 27, 2022

Aries Spears is another fat nigga who refuses to accept his body for what it is, so he turns around and puts down a fat Black woman who works tirelessly to inspire plus size people so they no longer have to feel ashamed about their bodies. Love yourself, you’ll feel better. — LoLo Vonz (@LoLoVonz) August 27, 2022

The fact that Aries Spears seriously believes himself to be handsome should show you the level of delusion most men are operating at. Because objectively, he is nowhere near handsome. I think someone needs to break it to him. — always booked (@ILoveAGoodRead) August 27, 2022

The real question is why are folks even interviewing Aries Spears in the two thousand twenty second year of our lord? — It's Birdy, Baby! (@Still_Birdy) August 27, 2022

Aries Spears is a fragile child who is throwing a tantrum because Lizzo is living in her authentic truth and his ugly rant is a failed disguise for the hurt he feels for the lack of support in his career as a fat Black entertainer. THIS is what you call projectionism. Really sad. https://t.co/xxHWa8hpuV — Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) August 27, 2022

The sad thing about the whole Lizzo/Aries Spears situation is that the last person she should be getting hate from is a fat black man. Not only it’s internalized fatphobia, but misogynoir as well. — Angie (@metsin6) August 27, 2022

