Comedian Alibaba Threatens Loan Company Over Move to Take Legal Action Against Him

Alibaba is in no mood to play nice and has unsheathed his claws and is ready to fight.

The ace comedian took to his Instagram page to share a message he received from a loan providing company, ECash, regarding someone who had dropped his details when he/she applied for loan with the institution.

The company had sent a rather unprofessional and insulting message and had threatened the XQZ MOI CEO with legal action.

Responding to the message, Alibaba had gone on to dare the company, stating that he was waiting for their move. He had also added that he wasn’t contacted by the company when the borrower in question provided his details and that he has no idea whom the person is.

