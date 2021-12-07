Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Colton Underwood Makes Relationship Instagram Official, Posts Loved up Photo of Himself and Boyfriend, Jordan C Brown

Colton Underwood just certified his relationship with boyfriend, Jordan C Brown Instagram official.

The former ‘Bachelor’ star who came out as gay earlier in the year shared a series of photos on his Instagram stories and slipped one of himself and his boyfriend in the mix.

Colton’s social media “authentication” of his relationship follows the premiere of his docuseries on Netflix,  “Coming Out Colton.”

Underwood, 29, posted a photo to Instagram where Brown was seen with his arm around the reality TV star’s shoulders as he asked is followers for their favourite moment from the docuseries.

