Collage of Colours: Eleesha Set to Drop Debut EP

Singer/songwriter, Eleesha Kegh, known simply as Eleesha, is set to release her debut EP, Collage of Colours.

The 6-track EP, which is a collection of varying sounds, offers four brand new songs, in addition to her critically acclaimed existing singles, Pieces and Udom Shima.

The new tracks on the EP are Salute, which doubles as the lead single. Others are Oshofree, and Through The Wire; which also has a ‘saxified’ version. The EP has production contribution from Cobhams Asuquo, Spellz, and Richie.

Signed to a management deal with Nigeria’s premiere talent management agency, Now Muzik, Eleesha explains that the album title portrays her eclectic range of musical expression, birthed from different sonic influences, ranging from soul, jazz, R&B, reggae, Amapiano, etc.

Collage of Colours is a product of the record label, Creed Divertissement.

