Collaboration? Dr Dre Links up with DJ Spinall, Pheelz, Christened Yoruba Name

Dr Dre is feeling all of the awesomeness coming out of the Nigerian music industry and looks like he wants to get in on all that action.

The iconic music producer linked up with not one but two Nigerian artistes; DJ Spinall and producer Pheelz.

Spinall shared several photos of himself and Dr Dre via his Instagram page on Tuesday, noting that it was quite the experience when he met the American music executive and he asked that he play him the album he’s currently working on

Finesse crooner, Pheelz also shared photos and videos of his meeting with Dr Dre where the latter revealed that he had been christened a Yoruba name – Mayowa by the former.

